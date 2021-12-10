DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing industry produces a range of products, including desktop and laptop personal computers (PCs), computer peripherals and storage devices.
Over the five years to 2019, competing trends have defined the industry's performance. Portability has become a focal point for consumer choice in recent years, as next-generation wireless technology reaches maturity in developed markets and internet access spreads worldwide. Consequently, demand for traditional desktop computers has dissipated at a time when notebook and desktop prices have converged. During the outlook period, the industry is anticipated to experience the same trends as before, with more innovation and investments being placed in mobile alternative solutions, offsetting any potential automation the industry may encounter.
The Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing industry produces and assembles desktop and laptop computers, computer storage devices and computer terminals, in addition to computer peripheral devices, such as servers, modems and routers. Telecommunications equipment, such as cell phones, is excluded from this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned
- Lenovo Group Limited
- Quanta Computer Inc.
- Compal Electronics Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
6. MAJOR COMPANIES
7. OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
8. KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
9. JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faei7n
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005249/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/10/2021 08:03 AM/DISC: 12/10/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005249/en