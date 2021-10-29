DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) -Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) market size from 2018 to 2030.
The report also covers current Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Geography Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2018-2030
Key Findings
This section provides glimpse of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology in the 7MM.
- The total prevalent population of Duchene muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the 7MM was found to be 30,688 in 2020. Epidemiology assessed for DMD showed that the US, in 2020, accounted for approximately 16,765 prevalent cases of DMD.
- Among the EU-5 countries in 2020, the UK had the highest prevalent population of DMD patients with 2,622 cases, followed by Germany (2,596) and France (2,101). In contrast, Spain had the lowest cases (1,478) in 2020.
- In the United States, in 2020, the highest proportion of age-specific cases were observed in 5-9 years, followed by age groups of 10-14 years and 15-20 years.
- As per the estimates, in the EU5, there were 5,140 and 5,568 cases of ambulatory and non-ambulatory in 2020, respectively.
- Epidemiology assessed for DMD showed that in Japan, 2,571 large mutation and 643 small mutations cases were observed in 2020.
- In the United States, the maximum number of DMD patients affected were 3,185 with Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), followed by 3,353 with Scoliosis cases, 2,515 with Cardiomyopathy cases, 2,180 with Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) cases in 2020, and several other comorbidities.
- In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of DMD was 3,214 in 2020 which is expected to rise during the forecast period.
