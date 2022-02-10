DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
The "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Singapore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
When Singapore entered into Phase Three of the country's safe-reopening at the start of 2021, rules of social restrictions were loosened, with social gatherings being permitted to resume for groups of up to eight people. Employees started to return to offices for work when the government announced that up to 75% of staff could return from April 2021.
The publisher's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage:
NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage:
Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. KEY DATA FINDINGS
2. 2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Loosening of social restrictions during safe re-opening to increase smoking rates
- Stress, anxiety and boredom caused by uncertainty of pandemic
- Tightening of smoking regulations as of 2021
3. PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Multi-pronged approach to reduce smoking by local government
- Subsidised nicotine replacement therapy to increase awareness of available support
4. NRT smoking cessation aids remains consolidated competitive landscape
5. CATEGORY INDICATORS
6. CATEGORY DATA
7. CONSUMER HEALTH IN SINGAPORE
8. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer health in 2021: The big picture
- 2021 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for consumer health?
9. MARKET INDICATORS
10. MARKET DATA
11. APPENDIX
