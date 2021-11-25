DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
The Microelectronics TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis.
Developments are centred on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.
Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene, 3D ICs, flexible electronics - barrier films/encapsulation and advanced deposition techniques [atomic layer deposition]), smart monitoring and control (advanced displays, touch and haptics), next generation data storage (MRAM, NRAM, PRAM, FRAM), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
This monthly TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, and the industry impact of 12 innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective.
Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.
