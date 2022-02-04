DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source of NPWT Device creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to which helps in healing and closure.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
4 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Companies and Product Overview
6 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aatru Medical LLC
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Adept Medical Ltd
- Aroa Biosurgery Ltd
- Ceramatec Inc
- Invacare Corporation
- Ion-Vac Inc
- MLM Biologics Inc
- Montana State University
- Otivio AS
- Progenerative Medical Inc
- ReHeal LLC
- Rmmedi Innovations Pvt Ltd
- S2Medical AB
- Shieldheart Medtech AB
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- University of Pisa
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Worldwide Innovative Healthcare, Inc.
