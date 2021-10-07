SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
The OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today opened nominations for the 2021 OnGo Awards. OnGo Alliance member and non-member companies across the OnGo ecosystem may submit details on real-world OnGo deployments across several award categories until November 8, 2021.
The OnGo Awards initiative recognizes innovations in delivering OnGo solutions to end users and highlights the continued adoption of shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band, which allows various organizations to increase signal reach, improve connectivity performance, enable proven security, and achieve seamless mobility. The awards are open to commercial and trial applications of OnGo. The award categories this year include:
- Excellence in OnGo Operator Deployment
- Excellence in Fixed Wireless OnGo Deployment
- Excellence in OnGo Enterprise Deployment
- Excellence in OnGo Industrial Deployment
- Excellence in OnGo for Education Deployment
- Excellence in OnGo for Municipality/Smart City
- Excellence in OnGo in Healthcare
- Neutral Host OnGo Architecture/Solution
Award winners will be decided based on distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology. Entries should include specific details about cost improvements, capacity, latency, or other metrics to highlight specific performance features. The commercial scale and maturity of the solution will be a critical factor in evaluating each entry.
The 2021 OnGo Awards will be judged by a panel of independent judges based on the specific improvements over alternative wired or wireless networks. Judging will be led by Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts.
“As the market achieved ‘lift-off’ in the last year, each company has an exciting story to tell about their early deployments,” says Madden. “The panel of judges is looking forward to comparing some real-world stories of improved connectivity, new business models, and benefits for enterprises.”
OnGo Award finalists will be announced on December 6, which also marks the commencement of voting for the People’s Choice Award. Award winners will be announced during the OnGo Alliance Members Meeting in January, 2022.
Do you want to be recognized for your role in deploying innovative OnGo solutions? Submit a deployment for consideration here.
For more information on the OnGo Awards, specific category requirements, details on the award judges, please visit https://ongoawards.org/.
About OnGo™
OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.
About the OnGo Alliance
The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005790/en/
CONTACT: Laura Asendio
10Fold Communications on behalf of OnGo Alliance
925-271-8220
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: OnGo Alliance
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/07/2021 11:23 AM/DISC: 10/07/2021 11:23 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005790/en