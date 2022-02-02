DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
The "Pain Management Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report from GlobalData has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Pain Management Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Pain Management Device is used to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Pain Management Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Pain Management Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Pain Management Devices under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Pain Management Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Pain Management Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Pain Management Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Pain Management Companies and Product Overview
6 Pain Management- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Amputee Solutions, LLC
- Advanced Materials Enterprises Co Ltd
- Algodyne Ltd
- Algometron Pty Ltd
- Aptima Inc
- Arbor Medical Innovations LLC
- Avacen Inc
- Avanos Medical Inc
- Barron Associates, Inc.
- BioElectronics Corp
- Biomet Biologics LLC
- Brown University
- Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
- Cell MedX Corp
- CereVu Medical Inc
- CoolSense Medical Ltd.
- Diavibe Inc
- Dynein Health
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
- EMulate Therapeutics Inc
- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc
- General Digital Corp
- Ghent University
- Gradient Medical Inc
- Griffith University
- GRoK Technologies LLC
- Hadassah Medical Center
- H-CYTE Inc
- Headway
- Healables Ltd
- IMEXCO General Ltd
- Immuno-Genic Corporation
- InCaveo Inc
- King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
- Lasmed, LLC
- Mathematical Bio-Solutions Inc.
- Medasense Biometrics Ltd
- Medifirst Solutions Inc
- Myelyx Medical
- NanoVibronix Inc
- NeoMedLight
- NeuroMetrix Inc
- Nipro Corp
- Nocira LLC
- Orthovative Technologies
- Pain Care Labs LLC
- Pascall Systems Inc
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd
- Profound Medical Inc
- Recovery Force LLC
- Sanofi
- Sao Paulo Research Foundation
- Sea Run Holdings Inc
- Shanghai Shende Medical Device Technology Co Ltd
- Stanford University
- Teijin Pharma Ltd
- The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
- The University of British Columbia
- Tyndall National Institute
- University of California Irvine
- University of California San Diego
- University of Rochester
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
- University of Utah
- VascuActive Ltd
- Vertech Inc
- ViaTherm Therapeutics LLC
- WellsCare
- West Virginia University
- ZetrOZ Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxe6ek
Source: GlobalData
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005449/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/02/2022 04:42 AM/DISC: 02/02/2022 04:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005449/en