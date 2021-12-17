DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021--
The "Phosphatidylinositol 3 Kinase Delta Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in "Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors.
Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors Emerging Drugs
Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics
Umbralisib (TGR-1202) is an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon administered once daily. Umbralisib is presently being evaluated in patients with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) in combination with other agents including ublituximab. The phosphoinositide-3-kinases (PI3Ks) are a family of enzymes involved in many important cellular functions, including cell proliferation and survival, cell differentiation, intracellular trafficking, and immunity.
Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation
Parsaclisib is a potent, highly selective, next-generation investigational novel oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3K?). It is currently under evaluation as a monotherapy in several ongoing Phase 2 trials as a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphomas (follicular, marginal zone and mantle cell); and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Pivotal trials of parsaclisib in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis are underway; and there are plans to initiate a trial to evaluate parsaclisib in combination with tafasitamab for B-cell malignancies.
In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates, including parsaclisib. Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize parsaclisib and two other assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Major Players working on Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the "Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors. The companies which have their Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, TG Therapeutics.
Phases
This report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late-stage products (Phase III and
- Mid-stage products (Phase II and
- Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Infusion
- Intradermal
- Intramuscular
- Intranasal
- Intravaginal
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Product Type
Key Players
- TG Therapeutics
- Incyte Corporation
- Nanjing Zenshine Pharmaceuticals
- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Rhizen Pharmaceuticals
- Secura Bio
- Applied Therapeutics
- Hillstream BioPharma
- Celon pharma
- Yuhan
- Gilead Sciences
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group
- Acerta Pharma
- BR 101801
- BeiGene
- Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical
- Hutchison MediPharma
- Calistoga Pharmaceuticals
- Kyowa Kirin
Key Products
- Umbralisib
- Parsaclisib
- Zandelisib
- ZX 101A
- Linperlisib
- CAL-101
- SHC 014748M
- HMPL-689
- BGB-10188
- BR 101801
- ACP 319
- Copanlisib
- TQ B3525
- Leniolisib
- GS-9820
- Tenalisib
- YH 25248
- Duvelisib
- HSB-501
- AT-104
