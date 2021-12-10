DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Oxaprozin (CAS 21256-18-8) Global Market Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Oxaprozin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Oxaprozin global market report key points:
- Oxaprozin description, applications and related patterns
- Oxaprozin market situation
- Oxaprozin manufacturers and distributors
- Oxaprozin prices
- Oxaprozin end-users
- Oxaprozin downstream industries trends
The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Oxaprozin end-uses.
The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods. The fourth chapter is about the related patents. The fifth chapter deals with Oxaprozin market trends and forecast, distinguish Oxaprozin manufacturers and suppliers. The sixth chapter provides Oxaprozin prices data. The seventh chapter analyses Oxaprozin downstream markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. OXAPROZIN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. OXAPROZIN APPLICATIONS
3. OXAPROZIN MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. OXAPROZIN PATENTS
5. OXAPROZIN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Oxaprozin market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Oxaprozin
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of Oxaprozin
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Market forecast
6. OXAPROZIN MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. OXAPROZIN END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ot1r
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005154/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/10/2021 05:14 AM/DISC: 12/10/2021 05:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005154/en