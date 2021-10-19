DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: Latest Trends in Mobile Operators' Loyalty Schemes - A survey of 45 MNOs Loyalty Schemes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The survey of 45 Mobile Operator's Loyalty Schemes across the globe identified four main types of Loyalty Programme used by MNOs for their users including:
- Once-off reward programmes - applied for users as part of an online, SMS or Mobile App-based campaign, for a specific prize or product offer (e.g. discount voucher or 2 for 1 cinema tickets).
- Complex non-mobile usage reward programmes - with points accumulated against the user's bill which can be redeemed against a wide range of non-mobile products or services (typically offering discounts off the standard list price) for selected partners.
- Tiered points plan programmes - with points awarded according to an annual spend, with points awarded according to tiers (e.g. Bronze, Silver & Gold).
- VIP mobile package programmes - available for the highest spending customers as a form of "Club" format and can include offers related to retail services, travel or entertainment.
MNOs were introducing wide ranging loyalty programmes that provided benefits beyond mobile or telecom services. So much so that non-mobile reward programmes were becoming the most popular type of reward programme used by the MNO.
The MNO continues to use a series of third-party offers - which are typically shown either as a discount or with short-term access to a service - for example by using a voucher that can be redeemed for an offer as part of a short promotional period.
MNOs were introducing a Loyalty Programme in combination with a mobile App subscription, with users opting into the mobile App in order to receive special offers.
This 48-page report provides insight into the 45 covered Loyalty Schemes.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Introduction - The types of Loyalty Programme that are being applied
- Examples of the Loyalty Programmes that are applied by region: Europe, North America & Asia Pacific region
- A survey of the Loyalty Programmes that are being provided worldwide
- Conclusions - Trends in the most popular Loyalty Programmes worldwide
Companies Mentioned
- 3 UK
- A1 Smile
- AT&T
- Bell Advantages
- Carre Rouge loyalty
- Celcom Rewards
- China Mobile
- Clients Orange
- Club Hope
- Etisalat
- Fastweb
- Globe GigaPoints
- Globe Rewards
- HKT w
- Isuzu
- Maxis
- Movistar Tokens
- Digi
- NTT DoCoMo
- Orange mobile
- SFR Club
- Sky
- StarHub Singapore
- T-Mobile
- Telstra
- Telus Mobility
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- VOXI
- Yoigo Spain
