The "Augmented Reality (AR) in Power - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AR provides power utilities with numerous possibilities to tackle some of their most chronic problems, such as simplifying assembly, inspection, and maintenance operations. The growing use for AR-based smart glasses for training and inspections is propelling the AR market in the power industry. The ability to increase safety, reduce operating costs, and minimize errors will further push the use of AR in the power sector.
Scope
- This report focuses on augmented reality in power.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into five categories: power trends, technology trends, macroeconomic trends, regulatory trends, and media trends.
- It contains details of M&A deals driven by the augmented reality theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of augmented reality.
- In addition, the report discusses possible AR applications in the power industry as well as the benefits to utilities.
- The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by AR smartglass and headset providers, moreover it includes major adopters of AR in the power sector.
- The report contains in-depth case studies on how AR is being used in the power sector.
- A comprehensive analysis of the present scenario and emerging market trends in the global augmented reality industry.
- Insights of the leading players in the augmented reality theme and where do they fit in the value chain.
- Extensive analysis of the augmented reality industry, AR disruption in power sector, key mergers and acquisitions and significant milestones in the journey of augmented reality.
- Profiles of major market players within the AR industry,and leading adopters of AR in power sector, which aid in interpreting the competitive outlook of this theme.
- It helps utilities to identify possible blind spots resulting from technology disruptions and market linkages in order to fully comprehend the risks and possibilities affecting their industry.
- Executive summary
- Players
- Technology briefing
- Trends
- Power trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Media trends
- Industry analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Competitive analysis
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Impact of AR in power sector
- Use cases
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Timeline
- Value chain
- Semiconductors
- Components
- Devices
- Platforms
- Apps and content
- Companies
- Power companies
- Technology companies
- Sector scorecards
- Glossary
- Further reading
- Our thematic research methodology
