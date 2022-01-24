LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
The United States Investing Championship today reported the winners of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 international traders. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up and coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.
Winning the $1,000,000+ stock division with a record shattering + 334.8% is Mark Minervini. The prior record in the $1,000,000+ stock division was + 119.1%, set by George Tkaczuk in 2020. Mr. Minervini also finished first in 1997 United States Investing Championship. He is the author of two books, Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard and Think & Trade Like a Champion. Finishing second, + 100.4%, is Vibha Jha. Miss Jha was the top performing female in the 2020 competition, finishing + 155.2%.
2021 UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Final Standings (338 entrants)
STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS
Contestant
% Gain
Mark Minervini
334.8
Vibha Jha
100.4
Hsiu-Ping Peng
11.4
STOCK DIVISION
Pavel P. Sterba
222.3
Roy Mattox
214.4
Ryan Pierpont
201.0
Brandon Warnock
133.4
WM Kerry Brown
106.0
Daniel Reyes
99.4
Ryan Gibson
91.0
Jeff Sun
89.8
F. Bodd
80.1
Nishit Mehta
79.1
Khaled Al Saadi
64.9
Henry Mamani
64.6
Gordon Faux
62.3
Carlos Martinez
58.0
Luis Lujan
52.3
Jav Medina
46.4
Sundeep Idlani
43.5
Levan Seperteladze
39.8
Matt Nelson
38.8
Nhek Someth
37.7
THT Team
35.7
Miguel Zambrano
35.3
Elias Silva
34.3
Bing Han
31.1
Samual Gann
27.0
Carlos Perez-Ruixo
26.6
Marcin Dydak
25.0
Hipolito Rafaile
24.1
Garrett Cummings
19.9
Sean Ryan
18.0
Jose Burgos
11.2
Alexis Pirchio
8.1
Matthew Nocton
7.6
David Choi
7.0
Paul James
4.6
Elliott Younds
4.1
Karsten Schwaak
3.5
Michael Angelo Mustillo
3.1
ENHANCED GROWTH
Salvador Palma/Shortvol
186.3
Saurabh Bhatt
138.2
Christian Fromhertz
77.0
Levan Seperteladze
72.7
ZI Capital
69.0
Ambrish Kinariwala
41.2
Nick Marino
40.0
Kumar & Naden Dhanesh
33.1
Opvision Enterprises, Inc.
22.1
Winning the stock division for accounts under $1,000,000 is Pavel Sterba, + 222.3%. He started with $98,139 and made $218,251. Mr. Sterba worked at a high level in the ethanol industry until 2015, when he decided to try his hand at the stock market. Finishing second, + 214.4%, is Rox Mattox. Mr. Mattox is Chief Market Strategist and Portfolio Manager of Integrated Financial Strategies, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up in Bogalusa, LA, and received an MBA from LSU. Finishing third, + 201%, is Ryan Pierpont, from Los Gatos, California. Mr. Pierpont graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in business. He currently does financial planning for the enterprise software industry. Mr. Pierpont finished third in the 2020 competition, + 448%. Finishing fourth is Brandon Warnock, + 133.4%. Mr. Warnock was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently a junior at Towson University and plays on their baseball team.
The enhanced growth division allows the trading of futures and long options. Winning that division with a gain of 186.3% is Salvador Palma, from Chile. Mr. Palma was formerly an analyst for Moneda Asset Management and MBI. Finishing second, + 138.2%, is Saurabh Bhatt, from Toronto, Canada. Mr. Bhatt is a software developer. Finishing third, + 77% is Christian Fromhertz, from New York City. Mr. Fromhertz worked for Merrill Lynch as a director of their Institutional Delta One and ETF trading desks. He recently started The Tribeca Trade Group, where he educates traders on markets, trends, and technicals.
Peruvian traders made a strong showing, with Henry Mamani, Carlos Martinez, Luis Lujan, Miguel Zambrano, Elias Silva, and Hipolito Rafaile all reporting double digit returns.
Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.
The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and has prior articles about top performers from Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.
Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.
The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (just released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).
