The "Ventilators - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Ventilators pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
A ventilator is an artificial respiratory support device which helps respiratory patients or those having breathing problems to breathe or inhale oxygen into their lungs and exhale carbon dioxide.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Ventilators under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ventilators and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to -
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ventilators under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
4 Ventilators - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Ventilators Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Ventilators - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Ventilators Companies and Product Overview
6 Ventilators- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABM Respiratory Care
- Aerobiosys innovations Pvt Ltd
- AgVa Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd
- Armadilla Ltd
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Babcock International Group Plc
- Baxter Academy for Technology and Science
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Bessel LLC
- Bhagwati Products Ltd
- Cambridge Consultants Ltd
- Carlos III University of Madrid
- Certus Critical Care Inc
- Cionic Inc
- ConzumeX Industries Pvt Ltd
- CorVent Medical Inc
- Cubic Corp
- Don Bosco Technical College
- Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA
- Dyson Ltd
- Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry
- European Organization for Nuclear Research
- First Wave Technologies Inc
- Gas N2itrogen SL
- GE Healthcare
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Gilero LLC
- Griffith University
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Imperial College London
- Inali Foundation
- Indian Institute of Science
- And Many More Companies!
