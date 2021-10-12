DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
The "2021 International Conference on Technologies in STEM 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We're pleased to announce that the 2021 International Conference on Technologies in STEM (ICTSTEM 2021), supported by Australia's Curtin University, will be a virtual event from December 14-15, 2021! Learn from the masters of STEM education at the premier conference for the global Educator community.
The conference aims to further the application of technology education within STEM and specific learning areas. Within Technology education, students use to design and/or computational thinking and technologies to generate and produce designed solutions both digital and physical for authentic problems. As such it applies to many areas of STEM.
We invite practitioners and researchers to network and share their experiences. Teachers and heads of learning areas, as well as teacher educators, researchers and HDR researchers from K to higher education, are all encouraged to attend.
A broad range of technology education topics, including significant developments as well as innovative uses of technology that promote learning, performance, and instruction, will be presented at ICTSTEM 2021.
Join us for ICTSTEM 2021 and walk away with powerful knowledge that will empower you to forge the path for the future of STEM education. Limited seating may apply.
Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Virtual Format'. Participants can send us pre-recorded video presentations and register as a 'Virtual Presenter'. They will indicate their preferred presentation medium when they register.
What can you expect at ICTSTEM 2021?
- Ample interaction opportunities for ICTSTEM delegates
- Top Singapore hospitality for all attending delegates
- An intellectually stimulating scientific program featuring more than 100 presentations by leading researchers, teachers, and practitioners
- Selected Authors will be approached to expand their paper to a chapter in a Springer Publication
Who Should Attend:
- Educators
- Education professional
- Leading Academics, PhD Students
- Instructional designers
- Curriculum developers
- Educational Technology leaders
- Thought leaders
- National and Local Government, Provincial
- Government and Municipalities
