The "Bahrain Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Bahrain today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Batelco
- STC Bahrain
- Zain Bahrain
- Kalaam Telecom
Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom service revenue in Bahrain will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the 2021-2026 period, from $7 million in 2021 to $9 million in 2026, supported by the revenue growth from fixed broadband and mobile data services.
Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% over 2021-2026, driven by growing fixed wireless and fiber-optic subscriptions, on the back of ongoing fiber-optic coverage expansion by the government of Bahrain. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period driven by rising mobile data consumption for accessing online video content and social networking apps, growing mobile internet subscriptions, and increasing data ARPUs.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Bahrain
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more
- Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook
Scope
- The overall telecom service revenue in Bahrain will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026, supported by revenue growth from fixed broadband and mobile data services
- Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1%, driven by growing fixed wireless and fiber-optic subscriptions, on the back of ongoing fiber-optic coverage expansion by the government and telcos' promotion of 5G FWA
- Mobile services revenue will account for 74.5% of total telecom service revenue in 2026, driven by increasing data ARPS and growth in mobile internet subscriptions
- Batelco led Bahrain's mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2021, followed by Zain Bahrain and STC Bahrain
Key Topics Covered:
Market highlights
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Demographic and macroeconomic context
- Regulatory context
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom service revenue
- Mobile services market
- Fixed services market
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Competitive landscape
- Batelco
- STC Bahrain
- Zain Bahrain
- Additional resources
- Baseline forecast assumptions
- Data tables
- Glossary
- Research methodology
- Country Intelligence Report coverage
