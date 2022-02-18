DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
The "2022 Craigslist Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenues have rebounded at Craigslist, thanks to a hot jobs market. While growth is up, traffic continues to slide. We take a good look at the once-undisputed king of Classifieds and review the ups and downs.
Inside the report you will find:
- How revenue at Craigslist has changed each year since 2003
- A breakdown of 2021 Craigslist revenue by category
- Top 10 Craigslist markets
- A look at Craigslist primary competitors in the U.S.
- Plus, bonus report with coverage of how marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse, Russia-based Cian, Carousell's programmatic ad tool and Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars
Key Topics Covered
- Recruitment: How marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse
- Real Estate: Russia-based Cian to acquire e-doc specialist
- Multi-Verticals: Carousell launches programmatic ad tool
- Autos: Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars in Germany
Companies Mentioned
- Mobile.de
- Cian
- Craigslist
- Carousell
