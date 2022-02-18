DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--

The "2022 Craigslist Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues have rebounded at Craigslist, thanks to a hot jobs market. While growth is up, traffic continues to slide. We take a good look at the once-undisputed king of Classifieds and review the ups and downs.

Inside the report you will find:

  • How revenue at Craigslist has changed each year since 2003
  • A breakdown of 2021 Craigslist revenue by category
  • Top 10 Craigslist markets
  • A look at Craigslist primary competitors in the U.S.
  • Plus, bonus report with coverage of how marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse, Russia-based Cian, Carousell's programmatic ad tool and Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars

Key Topics Covered

  • Recruitment: How marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse
  • Real Estate: Russia-based Cian to acquire e-doc specialist
  • Multi-Verticals: Carousell launches programmatic ad tool
  • Autos: Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars in Germany

Companies Mentioned

  • Mobile.de
  • Cian
  • Craigslist
  • Carousell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7imlj

