The "Valeo 2022 Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2019-2022 in all major practice areas for the largest law firms practicing in that market.
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity has been one of the highest growth practice areas for large law and this trend will continue and probably accelerate.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process they are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overall Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings
- Practice Area Rates by Firm Revenue Rankings
- Overall Rates by Individual Firms
- Practice Area Rates by Individual Firms
Companies Mentioned
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Butler Snow LLP
- Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Duane Morris LLP
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- And Many More Companies!
