The "Emerging Medical Technologies Spotlight" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging Medical Technologies (EMT) Spotlight is a resource for strategic marketing, market research, business development, and investment executives seeking discreet and detailed business, market, and competitive intelligence on privately-held companies developing disruptive technologies in 24 markets.
This tool currently includes 1855 companies and is updated monthly.
LSI leverages multiple data streams to feed this robust resource, including:
- Private Biotech, Device, and Pharma Companies at Various Stages of Development
- Company Overviews and/or Executive Summaries from leading industry investment and partnering conferences
- New companies added regularly outside of the conference circuit via the ongoing efforts of our In-House Research Team
The Complete EMT Spotlight Library provides access to all existing companies, new companies added monthly, and company updates through 2012 in all 24 markets.
Coverage includes emerging innovations in a broad spectrum of medical technology areas including:
- Aesthetics/Dermatology
- Biomaterials
- Biotechnology/Cell Therapy
- Cardiovascular
- Dental
- Diagnostics
- Drug Delivery
- Endocrine
- Gastroenterology
- Gynecology/Women's Health
- Imaging
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Pain Management
- Patient Monitoring
- Pharmaceutical
- Respiratory
- Spine
- Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular
- Wound
Company Overviews
Data includes:
- Company Name
- Technology Details
- Target Markets
- Key Executive
- Contact Info.
- Location
- Website
- Year Established
- More
Executive Summaries
Data includes:
- All Company Overview Data +
- Development Status
- Competitive Landscape & Differentiation
- Financial Summary & Sales Forecasts
- IP Position & Status
- Financing Status
- Investment & Strategic Partnering Needs
- Management Team Bios
- More
