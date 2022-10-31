DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "FDA Guide to Good Clinical Practice" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This resource is THE most comprehensive and straightforward resource of its kind.
The Guide to Good Clinical Practice is your one-stop resource for clinical trial regulations and guidelines - everything you need to conduct clinical trials more effectively, streamline the process and ensure human subject protection and trial data integrity.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview of Good Clinical Practice
- Investigator Obligations
- Information About Subjects
- Document Requirements
- Sponsor/Monitor Obligations
- Evaluation of Clinical Data
- Quality Assurance Audits
- Institutional Review Boards
- International Good Clinical Practice
- Electronic Submissions, Computer Validation
- FDA Monitoring
- Other Federal Authorities
