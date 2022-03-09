DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022--

The "4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine (CAS 519-98-2) Global Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine global market report key points:

  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine description, applications and related patterns
  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market situation
  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine manufacturers and distributors
  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine prices
  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine end-users
  • 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine downstream industries trends

Chapter Overview

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The forth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market trends and forecast, and distinguishes 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE APPLICATIONS

3. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE PATENTS

5. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.4. Market forecast

6. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE END-USE SECTOR

