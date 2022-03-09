DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022--
The "4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine (CAS 519-98-2) Global Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine global market report key points:
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine description, applications and related patterns
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market situation
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine manufacturers and distributors
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine prices
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine end-users
- 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine downstream industries trends
Chapter Overview
- The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
- The second chapter focuses on 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine end-uses.
- The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
- The forth chapter is about the related patents.
- The fifth chapter deals with 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market trends and forecast, and distinguishes 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine manufacturers and suppliers.
- The sixth chapter provides 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine prices data.
- The seventh chapter analyses 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine downstream markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE APPLICATIONS
3. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE PATENTS
5. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of 4-(Methylamino)-antipyrine
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Market forecast
6. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. 4-(METHYLAMINO)-ANTIPYRINE END-USE SECTOR
