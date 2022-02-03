DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
It's estimated that cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain, are the leading cause of death globally.
With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, the report, World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), covers why cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement.
Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, and monitor progress.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
- Biotron Diagnostics
- Boson Biotech Co.
- Ctk Biotech, Inc.
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Nano-Ditech Corporation
- Opko Health, Inc
- Quidel Corporation
- Radiometer A/S/Danaher
- Response Biomedical Corp
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
- Tosoh Bioscience
- Trinity Biotech plc
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Top Company Briefs
