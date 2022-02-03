DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--

The "World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's estimated that cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain, are the leading cause of death globally.

With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, the report, World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), covers why cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement.

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, and monitor progress.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
  • Biotron Diagnostics
  • Boson Biotech Co.
  • Ctk Biotech, Inc.
  • Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
  • Nano-Ditech Corporation
  • Opko Health, Inc
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Radiometer A/S/Danaher
  • Response Biomedical Corp
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
  • Tosoh Bioscience
  • Trinity Biotech plc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Top Company Briefs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phpgvm

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005481/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CARDIOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 02/03/2022 05:43 AM/DISC: 02/03/2022 05:43 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005481/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you