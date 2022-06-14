DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in 3D Vision Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, Radar and CMOS Image Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue for February 2022 covers innovations pertaining to CMOS image sensors, 3D vision sensors, temperature sensors, ultrasound sensors, and radars among others.
Some of the innovations profiled include 3D vision sensors with high-speed technology, intelligent vision sensors with AI processing and HDR capture capabilities, ultrasound sensor enabling touch sense in metaverse, radars for human occupancy sensing, graphene sensors for glucose monitoring, and CMOS image sensors with high speed image read out capability for industrial applications.
Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing.
Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.
The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.
Innovations in 3D Vision Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, Radar Sensors and CMOS Image Sensors
- Three-Dimensional (3D) Vision Sensors with High-Speed Technology
- Value Proposition of Omron Corporation
- Omron Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Intelligent Vision Sensors with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processing and High Dynamic Range (Hdr) Capture
- Value Proposition of Sony Corporation
- Sony Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Temperature Sensors with Water-Resistant and Dustproof Features
- Value Proposition of Swift Sensors
- Swift Sensors - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Ultrasound Sensor Enabling Touch Sense Metaverse
- Value Proposition of Emerge
- Emerge - Investor Dashboard
- Tiny Radar Sensor for Human Occupancy
- Value Proposition of Novelda
- Novelda - Investor Dashboard
- Radiation-Hardened Accelerometer for Space Service
- Value Proposition of Silicon Designs
- Silicon Designs - Investor Dashboard
- Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors with High-Speed Image Read Out Capability for Industrial Applications
- Value Proposition of Sony Corporation
- Sony Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene Sensor to Monitor Glucose
- Value Proposition of the University of Bath
- Sensor Maintains Face Mask Seals
- Value Proposition of Northwestern University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsda0t
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005940/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/14/2022 12:41 PM/DISC: 06/14/2022 12:41 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005940/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.