DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in Self-Healing Materials, Composites and Recycled Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report profiles innovations related to nanocomposites, nano additives, and self-healing materials that can be used for various industrial applications. This issue also highlights technology developments in recycling and environmental remediation and materials such as cellulose and nanofibers that can be used for electronics and other applications.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and nonwoven materials, polymers and plastics, and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Companies Mentioned
- 4D Bimaterials
- Comppair Technologies
- Cyrpris Materials
- D1 Nano
- Hansol Paper
- Memtis
- Microvention Inc.
- Robinson PLC
- Synovance
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities In Self Healing Materials, Composites, and Recycled Materials
- Innovations Self Healing Materials, Composites and Recycled Materials
- Colors Without Pigments And Dyes Have A Broad Color Palette, Creating A Unique Positioning
- Mimicking Naturally Occurring Periodic Dielectric Nanostructured Coatings Produces A Wide Color Spectrum
- Cypris Materials - Investor Dashboard
- Self Healing Composites For Improved Structural Performance And Extending Products' Life Span
- Multiple Repairs Through Heat Application And Improved Fiber Recyclability Make Composites The Material Of Choice For The Aerospace Industry
- Comppair Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Shape Memory Alloy (Sma)-Based Actuators Miniaturize Fluidic Components And Systems, Providing High Packing Density
- The Actuators' Layered Structure Enables Significant Control Over The Shape Memory Effect
- Memetis - Investor Dashboard
- 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Resin Inks Provide Shape And Dimension Flexibility
- Non-Toxicity And Biocompatibility Make Resin Inks Suitable For Medical Applications
- 4D Biomaterials - Investor Dashboard
- Conductive Cellulose Threads As Potential Non-Toxic Natural Material For Built-In Electronics
- Sustainable Alternative To The Toxic Mineral-Based Threads For Flexible Electronics Applications
- Pe-Based Elecrtospun Nanofibers For High Aspect Ratio And Better Polymer Interaction
- The Material Can Tune Surface Properties For Potential Use In Medical Applications
- Generic Synthetic Genomic Platform For Bio-Based Dye Production
- Genetic Platform Aids Strain Development To Produce Bio-Based Pigments And Diverse Bio-Molecules
- Synovance - Investor Dashboard
- Nano additive For Enhancing The Strength Of Concrete
- A Hydrophobic Nanoadditive With Applications In The Building And Construction Industry
- D1 Nano - Investor Dashboard
- Nanopolymers For Increasing The Efficiency Of Treatment Protocols For Cerebrovascular Diseases
- A Nano polymer That Provides Effective Neurosurgical Solutions
- Microvention Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene Nanobubbles Depicts Stability And Extreme Surface Properties At Subnanometer Scale
- Graphene Nanobubbles To Deliver High Aspect Ratio And Pressure & Strain Performance
- Nano additives That Can Attach And Hold Heavy Metals From Contaminated Water
- Non-Toxic Environment-Friendly Alternative To Chemical-Based Wastewater Treatment
- Recyclable Paper-Based Coating For Flexible Packaging
- Facilitating A Circular Approach For The Flexible Packaging Industry
- Hansol Paper - Investor Dashboard
- Recyclable Paperboard Packaging For Food Products
- Developing A Circular Economy Approach Across Food And Consumer Goods Applications
- Robinson Plc - Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Alternative In Fabricating Biofilm As Flexible Packaging
- Value Proposition Of National Institute Of Applied Sciences Of Rouen, France
- Regenerated Cellulose Film (Cf) As Active Packaging
- Value Proposition Of Shandong Academy Of Sciences, China
- Key Contacts
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gre0em
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005289/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/28/2022 10:28 AM/DISC: 12/28/2022 10:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005289/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.