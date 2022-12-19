DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increased investments in the private healthcare sector to drive medical device growth opportunities in Bahrain
The healthcare sector in the GCC region is witnessing a substantial growth with the Kingdom of Bahrain being among the top growth prospects.
The country has been spending over 4% of their GDP towards healthcare consistently over the past several years. While the healthcare was largely dominated by public entities, the private sector has seen increased investments over the past few years with the participation of international operators. As of 2021-22, Bahrain has about 39 public and 27 private healthcare facilities including imaging centers.
About 8 public hospitals in the country provide tertiary and secondary care services. In addition, the Bahrain Defence Forces Hospital is also one of the major providers of advanced care services to the citizens of Bahrain. Furthermore, with increased private sector participation and the government's vision of digitization of healthcare through I-SEHA, Bahrain is looking to position itself as one of the leading centers for modern medicine in the GCC region.
According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, the largest opportunity in the immediate term is likely to be in tertiary care segment - as new hospitals and medical city concepts are being constructed to provide specialized and advanced care. In addition, the existing facilities are being upgraded with the latest technologies and equipment for diagnostic and therapeutic services. Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the need for critical care devices thus leading to establishment of a 130-bedded fully functional field intensive care unit in the country.
It has been observed that cardiovascular diseases account for 49% of all non-communicable disease deaths in Bahrain. However, as per HospeTrack, the current functional hospitals in the country are supported by less than 15 Cath Labs with majority of them being present in either tertiary care hospitals or in the private sector. This presents significant opportunities for growth in the interventional as well as adjoining diagnostic cardiology modalities in Bahrain.
The report provides account-level directional detail on total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, etc., along with Anaesthesia Machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, Nuclear, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound and X-Ray machines, making it an in-depth source of hospital-level intelligence for medical equipment installed base in Bahrain. This dataset is a valuable tool for any organization that is in the process of optimizing sales targets, estimating market potential, or building an account management plan in Bahrain.
The report is a craftily designed dataset that provides a graphical summary of the health infrastructure in the country apart from a hospital-level view of resources, directional information on medical device installed base, hospital demographic and care services. The report commits itself as a tool to understand, visualize, and identify opportunity pockets at the hospital-level for medical devices manufacturers, and digital healthcare companies.
Key medical device companies featured in the dataset include: Fresenius Medical Care, Drager, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems), Hitachi, Mindray.
Key Topics Covered:
1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, Introduction
- Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data.
- This page allows the user to access other sections in the Excel report.
2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, Guidance & Hospital Segmentation
- Provides brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Bahrain, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.
- Figure 1: Percentage Coverage for all the Public and Private Hospitals in Bahrain, 2022.
- Table 1: Hospital/Customer Segmentation in Bahrain, by Type of Hospital, by Level of Care and Size of Universe, 2022
3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, Insight Summary
3.1 Total number of hospitals in Bahrain
3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Bahrain
3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Bahrain
3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Bahrain by Care Level of Hospital, 2022
4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, Installed Base Pivot Analysis
- Provides a pivot chart to analyse data from the Installed base file.
- Allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by level of care etc.
5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Bahrain, IB Base File
- Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by account in Bahrain.
- Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices and diagnostic imaging.
- Worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number pf physicians, specialists etc.
- GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.
