DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is a fast-growing in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, which is witnessing increasing focus by leading global players in the market. Southeast Asia has been identified as one of the key regions in APAC region offering significant opportunities for IVD companies.

This report focuses on three IVD markets in Southeast Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. These three countries together represent a fast-growing geographic region offering significant opportunity for IVD companies. The total population of these three countries is over 310 million, which is close to the population in the United States.

Among these three countries, Singapore has established world class healthcare service capabilities in terms of infrastructure as well as skilled manpower. Though the population is less than 6 million, the Singapore market is attractive for IVD companies and it has become a medical tourism hub in the region.

Indonesia, on the other hand, is a country with a huge population of about 275 million people. The country is taking significant steps to improve its healthcare infrastructure, which is offering considerable opportunities for IVD companies. The Malaysian market, with a population of about 32 million falls in between these two countries, both in terms of healthcare service capabilities and growth potentials.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, 2022 covers the following segments:

  • POC
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Immunoassays
  • Molecular Assays
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation
  • Microbiology and Virology
  • Blood Testing and Typing
  • Histology and Cytology

The report also profiles key companies in the market:

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • ARKRAY
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)
  • BioCytech Corporation
  • bioMerieux Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Caris Life Sciences
  • Cephei
  • CTK Biotech Inc
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dexcom
  • DiaSorin S.p.A
  • Grifols S.A.
  • Healgen Scientific LLC
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Horiba Medical
  • Lucence Diagnostics
  • Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Mediven)
  • Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)
  • MiRXES Pte Ltd.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)
  • QIAGEN
  • Reszon Diagnostics International
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Vela Diagnostics
  • Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: COVID-19 Testing Market Trends

Chapter 3: Point-of-Care Tests

Chapter 4: Core Lab and Clinical Chemistry

Chapter 5: Immunoassays

Chapter 6: Molecular Assays

Chapter 7: Hematology

Chapter 8: Coagulation

Chapter 9: Microbiology and Virology

Chapter 10: Blood Banking Services

Chapter 11: Histology and Cytology

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a33wbm

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005665/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: SINGAPORE INDONESIA MALAYSIA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER HEALTH RADIOLOGY ONCOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE CHILDREN GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS BABY/MATERNITY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE CARDIOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/19/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 12/19/2022 12:14 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005665/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you