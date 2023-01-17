DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service highlights MRI design innovation, including open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), and digital MRI innovation, such as audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI. The study offers a brief introduction of each of these innovations along with pros and cons, notable vendors, and success factors.
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced non-invasive imaging technology that creates clear images of organs and structures inside the body. However, the claustrophobic narrow bore size design that causes patient anxiety during the scan and the stationary nature of the large machine hinder the optimal use of this technology, and low-quality images add to the challenges associated with 2D MRI systems. The publisher identifies and analyzes MRI system innovation that maximizes the benefits of the technology.
The study also highlights overall MRI market growth and restraints, technology analysis, top venture capital (VC) funding deals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and top mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Furthermore, it presents the patent landscape for MRI systems' innovation and key growth opportunities.
Key Questions This Study Answers:
- What are the market and technology growth drivers and restraints?
- What are the important innovations in open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, iMRI, audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI?
- What are the important factors for the success of new MRI technologies/innovations?
- What important M&A and funding activities have taken place?
- What is the patent landscape for MRI in the last 2 years?
- What are the important growth opportunities for technology developers in the MRI space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MRI) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Technology Overview
- Applications of MRI
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
3. Design MRI Innovation - Open MRI
- Open MRI Systems
- Open MRI - Pros and Cons
- Open MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
4. Design MRI Innovation - Portable MRI
- Portable MRI Systems
- Portable MRI - Pros and Cons
- Portable MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
5. Design MRI Innovation - Metamaterial MRI
- Metamaterial MRI
- Metamaterial MRI - Pros and Cons
- Metamaterial MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
6. Design MRI Innovation - Intraoperative MRI
- iMRI Systems
- iMRI - Pros and Cons
- iMRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors for Design Innovation in MRI Systems
7. Digital MRI Innovation - Audiovisual Technology
- Audiovisual Technology
- Audiovisual Technology - Pros and Cons
- Audiovisual Technology - Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors for Audiovisual Technology in MRI
8. Digital MRI Innovation - 3D MRI
- 3D MRI
- 3D MRI - Pros and Cons
- 3D MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors for 3D MRI
9. Digital MRI Innovation - AI-enabled MRI
- AI-enabled MRI
- AI-enabled MRI - Pros and Cons
- AI-enabled MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors for AI-enabled MRI
10. Industry Assessment and Analysis
- Adoption of MRI Examinations
- Adoption of MRI Units
- Technology Analysis - MRI Design Innovation
- Technology Analysis - MRI Digital Innovation
- Top VC Funding Deals - North America
- Top VC Funding Deals - Europe
- Top VC Funding Deals - Asia
- Key M&A
- Key Technology Collaborations
- Newly Approved MRI Technologies
11. Patent Landscape
- Patent Publications and Filings
- Top Patent Assignees
- Key Patents
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Material Innovation for Improved MR Image Quality with Low-field-strength MRI Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration with Local Vendors for MRI Data Storage to Ensure Compliance with Regional Data Regulations
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Research for Expanding Applications of Portable MRI Systems
13. Appendix
