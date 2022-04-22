DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 22, 2022--

The "Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nanotech TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries.

Technology focus areas include

  • nanomaterials
  • nanocoatings
  • nanowires
  • nanocapsules
  • carbon nanotubes
  • nanocrystals
  • nanofibers
  • nanohealthcare
  • nanomedicine
  • nanosteel and nanomanufacturing

This monthly TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, and the industry impact of 15 innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective.

Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4slsv8

