DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 22, 2022--
The "Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nanotech TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries.
Technology focus areas include
- nanomaterials
- nanocoatings
- nanowires
- nanocapsules
- carbon nanotubes
- nanocrystals
- nanofibers
- nanohealthcare
- nanomedicine
- nanosteel and nanomanufacturing
This monthly TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, and the industry impact of 15 innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective.
Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4slsv8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005544/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/22/2022 02:12 PM/DISC: 04/22/2022 02:12 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005544/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.