DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--

The "Private 5G Networks Tracker - Analysis of Current Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the adoption of private 5G networks.

  • It presents the monitoring of private 5G networks worldwide since 2018.
  • It also analyses the regulation of spectrum allocation for private networks (main initiatives by regulators).
  • In a final section, it presents the key insights of this monitoring.
  • The attached Excel file also lists the main private 5G networks (non-exhaustive list) with some details around:
  • Geographical areas
  • Verticals/applications
  • Stakeholders
  • Additional information including KPIs, type of use case, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Technology reminders

  • Private networks: definition and characteristics
  • Overview of private mobile networks
  • Key components of a private mobile network
  • Cost model for a private wireless network deployment
  • Transition from 4G to 5G network
  • Expected technical benefits of 5G
  • Key 5G enabling technologies for industry solutions
  • Countries expected to set aside mobile spectrum for private licensing
  • Main 5G IoT use cases

3. Benchmark analysis

  • Regional location of industrial and end users deploying private 5G networks
  • Share of private 5G implementations per country
  • Number of implementations of private 5G and major verticals
  • Private 5G applications
  • Initiative stage of private 5G development
  • Hardware providers share in private 5G deployments
  • Focus on manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhjxvc

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005537/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET 5G MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/05/2022 08:56 AM/DISC: 07/05/2022 08:56 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005537/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you