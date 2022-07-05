DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
The "Private 5G Networks Tracker - Analysis of Current Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the adoption of private 5G networks.
- It presents the monitoring of private 5G networks worldwide since 2018.
- It also analyses the regulation of spectrum allocation for private networks (main initiatives by regulators).
- In a final section, it presents the key insights of this monitoring.
- The attached Excel file also lists the main private 5G networks (non-exhaustive list) with some details around:
- Geographical areas
- Verticals/applications
- Stakeholders
- Additional information including KPIs, type of use case, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Technology reminders
- Private networks: definition and characteristics
- Overview of private mobile networks
- Key components of a private mobile network
- Cost model for a private wireless network deployment
- Transition from 4G to 5G network
- Expected technical benefits of 5G
- Key 5G enabling technologies for industry solutions
- Countries expected to set aside mobile spectrum for private licensing
- Main 5G IoT use cases
3. Benchmark analysis
- Regional location of industrial and end users deploying private 5G networks
- Share of private 5G implementations per country
- Number of implementations of private 5G and major verticals
- Private 5G applications
- Initiative stage of private 5G development
- Hardware providers share in private 5G deployments
- Focus on manufacturing
