DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
The "Hormones And Their Derivatives: World Trade, Markets And Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of international trends at a product-specific level.
The study provides an historical and prospective analysis of world trade in the product of interest, with a focus on the major competitor countries and major international markets, segmented by price ranges.
The report aims to provide the user with a summary view of international trade in the chosen product/sector/industry by answering the following questions:
- How strongly is world demand for the product increasing?
- In which markets is the product most in demand?
- Is the quality of different productions being rewarded by international buyers?
- Which exporting countries are winning in the international market?
The analysis covers the following areas:
Market Size - The size of total international trade which provides information on the size of different markets
Medium-term Outlook - Forecasts on the possible evolution in the near future of the product's international trade
Relevant Markets - An analysis of the most relevant international markets, segmented by price bands. The focus provides basic information to understand which markets tend to pay a higher price, showing preference for quality
Relevant Competitors - Review of the major competitor countries that play a relevant role in the international supply of the product. The focus provides basic information to understand the competitive strategies implemented by main competitors and evaluate how successful they are
Information contained in the report is derived from the publisher's database , that was developed from the UN (db Comtrade), Eurostat (db Comext) and US Census Bureau (db UsaTrade) databases.
The annual information is the result of the following data mining techniques:
- Management of missing statements;
- Management of missing measures;
- Management of outliers;
- Nowcasting
The forecasts are developed from annual historical data and from the latest publication of World Economic Outlook, published at least twice a year by the International Monetary Fund.
The international trade forecasts are the result of econometric models aimed at providing an estimate of the scenario of foreign trade flows and highlighting future threats and opportunities of the industry at an international level.
Key Topics Covered:
Product Description
World Trade Analysis
- Values, quantities and prices
- Price Ranges
- Importing Countries (Markets)
- Exporting Countries (Competitors)
- Forecasts
Markets Analysis:
- Major 20 Importing Countries
Competitors Analysis:
- Major 20 Exporting Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi64qx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005373/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/17/2022 07:29 AM/DISC: 08/17/2022 07:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005373/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.