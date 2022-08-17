DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--

The "The global market of Open RAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the adoption of Open RAN technology.

  • It reminds the global context of Open RAN development.
  • It also describes the different initiatives around the world promoting this technology.
    • Network equipment vendors (Open RAN solution vendors): RAN veterans and new entrants
    • MNOs implementing these solutions
    • The massive disruption in the ecosystem is also analysed, highlighting changes by segment:
  • The report also describes the various drivers and barriers to the development of the Open RAN market.
  • In the final section, it presents market estimates for Open RAN development by 2027 on a global basis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global context

  • Evolution of mobile access network architecture
  • From core network virtualisation to RAN virtualisation
  • The impact of vRAN on the ecosystem
  • The rise of Open RAN
  • Governments' support

3. Impacts on ecosystem players

  • Network virtualisation: transforming operators' business
  • Joint initiatives to accelerate an inevitable transition
  • O-RAN Alliance and TIP
  • The politics behind Open RAN adoption
  • Synthesis

RAN suppliers

  • New RAN equipment suppliers
  • The new entrants
  • Veteran RAN equipment suppliers
  • Open RAN vendor ecosystem mapping
  • Player profiles: Altiostar - Mavenir - Nokia - NEC - Dell Technologies - Intel

MNOs and MVNOs

  • Synthesis
  • Ecosystem - Active MNOs
  • Ecosystem - Focus on Europe
  • Player profiles: Telefonica - Vodafone - Dish Networks - Rakuten Mobile - Microsoft and Meta
  • Synthesis
  • Telcos and hyperscalers partnerships

4. Market dynamics

  • Drivers and barriers
  • Current issues claimed by European players
  • Timeline at global level
  • Focus on Europe
  • Market sizing

