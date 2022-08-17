DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
The "The global market of Open RAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the adoption of Open RAN technology.
- It reminds the global context of Open RAN development.
- It also describes the different initiatives around the world promoting this technology.
- Network equipment vendors (Open RAN solution vendors): RAN veterans and new entrants
- MNOs implementing these solutions
- The massive disruption in the ecosystem is also analysed, highlighting changes by segment:
- The report also describes the various drivers and barriers to the development of the Open RAN market.
- In the final section, it presents market estimates for Open RAN development by 2027 on a global basis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global context
- Evolution of mobile access network architecture
- From core network virtualisation to RAN virtualisation
- The impact of vRAN on the ecosystem
- The rise of Open RAN
- Governments' support
3. Impacts on ecosystem players
- Network virtualisation: transforming operators' business
- Joint initiatives to accelerate an inevitable transition
- O-RAN Alliance and TIP
- The politics behind Open RAN adoption
- Synthesis
RAN suppliers
- New RAN equipment suppliers
- The new entrants
- Veteran RAN equipment suppliers
- Open RAN vendor ecosystem mapping
- Player profiles: Altiostar - Mavenir - Nokia - NEC - Dell Technologies - Intel
MNOs and MVNOs
- Synthesis
- Ecosystem - Active MNOs
- Ecosystem - Focus on Europe
- Player profiles: Telefonica - Vodafone - Dish Networks - Rakuten Mobile - Microsoft and Meta
- Synthesis
- Telcos and hyperscalers partnerships
4. Market dynamics
- Drivers and barriers
- Current issues claimed by European players
- Timeline at global level
- Focus on Europe
- Market sizing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq92zn
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005383/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/17/2022 07:42 AM/DISC: 08/17/2022 07:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005383/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.