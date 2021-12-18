FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida voters have a vast range of options as they decide who to send to Washington, D.C., in the nation’s first congressional election in 2022.
There’s a progressive Democrat ready to start working to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda.
There’s a Republican who espouses former President Donald Trump’s false claims that election fraud was the cause of his losing the 2020 presidential election.
There’s a Libertarian retired police officer who says policing needs reform, especially in the way law enforcement often interacts with Black citizens.
And there’s a no party affiliation/independent candidate who said a government vaccine mandate is “like rape. You’re raping someone. You really want to force a shot into somebody?”
The contest
Five names are on the ballot, but Democratic nominee Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is likely to win in the Broward-Palm Beach County 20th Congressional District.
The partisan voting index from the Cook Political Report rates the 20th District as D plus 28, which means it performed 28 points more Democratic than the nation during the past two presidential contests. It’s tied for most Democratic district in Florida.
Only one in eight registered voters is a Republican. Republican candidate Jason Mariner said he’s been knocking on doors and listening to voters, and that will propel him to victory in the Jan. 11 election, which is being held to fill the vacancy created by the April 6 death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.
Cherfilus-McCormick had a long head start on door-to-door campaigning, which for her began in 2018, when she first ran for Congress.
When all is said and done, the seat will have remained vacant for more than nine months, longer than any other in decades. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the authority to set the dates of special elections, delayed the process. As a result, one less Democratic vote in the House has made it harder for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass her party’s agenda.
Also on the ballot: Libertarian Mike ter Maat and two no party affiliation/independent candidates, Jim Flynn and Leonard Serratore. Flynn is the COVID skeptic.
Mail voting has already started.
Demographics
The 20th District, which stretches from Miramar in southwest Broward to Riviera Beach in northeastern Palm Beach County, encompasses most of the African American and Caribbean American communities in the two counties.
It was designed — under mid-1980s revisions to the federal Voting Rights Act, to create a district that increases the chance that minority voters — long under-represented in the corridors of power — would be able to elect a minority member of Congress.
An earlier version of the district led to the 1992 election of Hastings, who became one of three Black Floridians elected to Congress that year — the first time Florida had sent a Black representative to Washington since 1877, when the post-Civil War era of Reconstruction ended.
Cherfilus-McCormick would become the first Haitian American Democrat elected to Congress. The other four candidates are all white men.
Mariner and ter Maat rejected the suggestion that they couldn’t adequately represent residents of the district, where 53% of the residents are Black and 27% Hispanic.
During a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters chapters in Broward and Palm Beach counties, Cherfilus-McCormick said that she would vote in favor of the House Democrats’ proposed legislation to expand voting rights because it would help combat efforts to disenfranchise working class and minority voters. Mariner reacted by saying he was “so sick of this race card being played. I’m not surprised at hearing that from Sheila.”
At another point, after she said Haitian immigrants are treated poorly because of their skin color, Flynn said, “you’ve got to stop race baiting, Sheila.”
She objected to other candidates, who “all look alike” making that assertion. “Is it race baiting? Or is it that minorities and women are asking to be respected and asking to be included and telling you what the issue is…. If it makes you uncomfortable, maybe you should question if you really want to represent this district and who you really are?”
Strife over economic strategy
The candidates differ significantly on economics, especially about Cherfilus-McCormick’s signature campaign proposal: federal grants of $1,000 a month to adults making less than $75,000 a year.
Mariner called it ridiculous, unaffordable and said it would never become law. “It will absolutely decimate and kill the job market,” he said.
Ter Matt said the “idea is so bad that I am offended by it, both personally and professionally. Such a proposal cheapens this entire political process.” He said it was unethical to “take money from one person and give it to another person for no good reason.”
Cherfilus-McCormick’s “people’s prosperity plan” is akin to the universal basic income advocated by unsuccessful 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and she said it “is very much possible.” Similar plans are being implemented in some cities and the federal child tax credit is a step in that direction.
Cherfilus-McCormick, the CEO of a home health care agency, supports increasing the minimum wage. Mariner, owner of an advertising business, and ter Matt, who taught college-level economics before changing careers and becoming a police officer, strongly oppose a government-set minimum wage.
“Minimum wage is a job killer,” ter Matt said.
NPA candidate Flynn also opposes increasing the minimum wage, but Serratore said it should be higher.
COVID-19
COVID topics provoked a wide range of takes from the candidates.
ter Matt said he believes in mask wearing, social distancing and vaccination to prevent COVID-19, and practices all. But he opposes mandates. “It’s a bridge too far when the government tells you you have to be vaccinated.”
Mariner said he opposes mandates, asserting that it is a slippery slope “once the government starts taking rights away.” He said he would not “get a vaccination if I don’t feel I need one because it’s very unlikely that I will die” from COVID. “Personal choice is what this country was built on.”
Serratore said he opposes mandates. He’s vaccinated, but regrets it. He said mandating something like mask wearing “seems like communism.”
Flynn is the candidate who likened a vaccine mandate to rape. He touts unproven treatments for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine and the livestock deworming drug ivermectin. He says he’s “not anti-vax” but questions why a COVID vaccine is necessary.
Cherfilus-McCormick, whose health care company has administered vaccines, said she supports mask mandates and said vaccine mandates are necessary when dictated by “very clear circumstances.” She said there were insufficient education efforts early after the vaccines were developed to head off disinformation before it could take hold.
Immigration
The candidates have sharply divergent views on immigration, an important issue in the 20th District, which is home to many people who were born in other countries or whose parents emigrated to the United States.
Cherfilus-McCormick supports comprehensive immigration reform, a term that usually encompasses sweeping changes aimed at smoothing the process for immigrants, and has sometimes in the past had bipartisan support. She would like to see a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Mariner said undocumented immigrants take jobs from Americans and their presence in the labor force holds down wages for Americans. He described what he sees as an open U.S.-Mexico border as an economic threat to Florida and advocates the kind of border wall championed by Trump.
ter Matt said the U.S. would benefit from significantly more immigration. “We need to vastly expand the extent to which we are a pro-immigration nation,” he said, adding it would be “good for our economy, good for our culture, good for our society in almost every way imaginable.”
2020 presidential election
The tumult of the 2020 presidential election is a fault line for the candidates.
Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick supported Biden and wants to help implement his agenda in Washington.
ter Matt, the Libertarian who faults many of the president’s policy decisions, said there is no doubt Biden was the winner. “Of course, he was the legitimate winner,” ter Matt said. “No doubt about it.”
The NPA candidates are split. Serratore said Biden “is definitely the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.” Flynn said he has concerns about “voter integrity.”
Mariner is among the 75% of Republicans surveyed in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll conducted in October who believe Trump has a legitimate claim that there were “real cases of fraud that changed the results.”
There is no evidence to support Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
Republican elections officials have said there was no widespread fraud. Federal judges appointed by Trump issued multiple opinions finding there was no basis to the claims of irregularities. Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who eagerly championed everything Trump wanted in the last four years, and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kansas, the only living former Republican presidential candidate who endorsed Trump in 2016, said Biden won legitimately.
Mariner, however, said he believes there is “proof” of election interference, fraud and cheating. “The powers that be owe it to us to tell us exactly what’s going on.”
Cherfilus-McCormick, Mariner and ter Matt and Serratore have all answered questions during interviews and email or text messages. The three party-affiliated candidates participated in question-and-answer sessions with the South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board; Flynn and Serratore did not. All five candidates appeared in the League of Women Voters online forum.
