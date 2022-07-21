2022’s Top 20 Women in Digital Commerce Announced by DCA

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Twenty outstanding women executives in the digital commerce space have been recognized by the Digital Commerce Alliance (DCA) for leadership and achievement.
The global non-profit trade association, DCA, selected these senior-level individuals based on their innovative approaches to advance their organizations and the digital commerce industry. DCA members include Sam’s Club, Bank of America, Mastercard, Microsoft and VantageScore, among others, in 20 countries and on four continents. DCA is the parent of the CardLinx Forum (formerly the CardLinx Association) founded in 2014. CardLinx is now a division of the Digital Commerce Alliance, which also includes the Mobile Wallet Forum and the Financial Data Forum.
“We’re pleased to announce DCA’s 2022 class of women leaders excelling in retailing, fintech, digital advertising, mobile payments, banking, card-linked offers and loyalty,” said Dan Currell, who was named DCA Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. Silvio Tavares, the previous CEO, continues to serve the association as Chairman. “As digital commerce companies continue to innovate in a changing world, we see women executives leading the way more than ever,” Currell added.
This year’s top 20 women in digital commerce (listed in alphabetical order) include:
- PEGGY MARIE ALFORD, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, Paypal
- BEVERLY ANDERSON, President, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax
- JENNIFER BAILEY, Vice President, Internet Services, Apple Pay, Apple, Inc.
- ROSALIND BREWER, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
- SPARKLE DOUGLAS, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy, Truist
- ALISA ELLIS, Global Head, Innovation & Emerging Products, Discover
- KRISTY WILLIAMS FERCHO, Executive Vice President, Head of Home Lending, Wells Fargo
- JANE FRASER, Chief Executive Officer, Citi
- LAUREN HOBART, Chief Executive Officer & President, Dick’s Sporting Goods
- CHARLOTTE HOGG, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Visa
- FARRELL HUDZIK, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions, Cardlytics
- UZMA MAKHDUMI, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, Google Pay
- KATHRYN McLAY, Chief Executive Officer, Sam’s Club
- JILL (YATES) MOSER, Senior Vice President, Loyalty Innovation & Platforms Partnerships, Bank of America
- HEIDI O’NEILL, President, Consumer & Marketplace, Nike
- SHERYL PFLAUM, President, The Americas, Collinson
- DEBRA TAYLOR, Founder, Chief Operating Officer, OpenSparkz
- ESTER SHIN VALENZUELA, Head of Operations, Pentadata Inc.
- ERIN WARREN, General Manager, Rakuten Card-Linked Offer Network, Rakuten
- JUDY WERTHAUSER, Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer, Five Below
This is the fourth year women leaders in digital commerce have been honored by DCA/CardLinx. Eight of the 20 on this year’s list were recognized in 2021.
About the Digital Commerce Alliance (DCA)
The Digital Commerce Alliance advances data-driven commerce by enabling innovative and measurable consumer experiences through standards, collaboration and technologies including card-linking, financial data, and mobile wallets. DCA was created by the CardLinx Association (now the CardLinx Forum ), the premier, multi-industry trade association founded in 2014 with the mission to promote online-to-offline (O2O) commerce and card-linking worldwide. To learn more or to become a member of DCA or its affiliate divisions, visit www.DigComAll.org, or CardLinx Forum, Mobile Wallet Forum and Financial Data Forum.
