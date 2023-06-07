DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 140 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Ansbach, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Flensburg, Frankfurt, Furstenfeldbruck, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlstein, Karlsruhe, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Limburg, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Saarland, Stuttgart.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- In Germany, Frankfurt, being the major location, is the primary data center hub in Germany, with more than 40 existing third-party data centers.
- Frankfurt is the major data center hub in Germany. The majority of the data center facilities are in this city.
- The Top 3 operators, NTT, Equinix, and Digital Reality, contribute to over 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.
- Regarding geography, Frankfurt accounts for more than 60% of the rack capacity in the Germany Data Center Market.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (140 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Colt Data Centre Services, Global Switch, Telehouse, Hetzner Online, Penta Infra, Noris Network, Iron Mountain, SpaceNet Data Center, Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink), ITENOS, Data Center One, China Mobile, Telemaxx, IP Exchange (q.beyong), Carrier Colo, MK NETZDIENSTE, Pfalzkom, envia TEL, DARZ, PYUR (HL KOMM), DOKOM 21, FirstColo, PlusServer, TMR Telekommunikation, EdgeConneX, IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg), TWLKOM, EMC HostCo, GTT (interoute), NET-BUILD, STACKIT, ratiokontakt, GRASS-MERKUR, Contabo, Planet IC, Trusted-Colo, SpeedBone, Comarch, Artfiles, Centron, 3U Telecom, EVF Data Center, ISPpro Internet, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Maincubes, NewTelco, Yondr, P3, Damac Data Centers, Green Mountain-KMW, Data Castle.
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p6zz9
