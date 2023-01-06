DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023--

The "Intelligence Plaza" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database is a complete market and competitive intelligence engine that is tailored to help companies manage their media, market and strategic intelligence at world class level. With 100% customised dashboard and near live tracking capability Intelligence Plaza helps automate companies' market and competitive intelligence efforts

Comparing with in-house systems, Intelligence Plaza is usually the least costly option. It not only saves companies a lot of time and effort in setup and maintenance, but also improves companies' productivity from researching their markets and competitors. Furthermore, 90% of users find Intelligence Plaza easy to use.

With Intelligence Plaza Market and Competitive intelligence is within reach anytime and anywhere: email alert system, easy-to-use web browser internet interfaces, mobile UI for accessing while on the road, push feeds, access through SharePoint and integration to other systems.

The Intelligence Plaza is a web-based market intelligence software that automates routines and organizes your information in one storage repository, while boosting sharing, delivery and availability of relevant information.

Benefits:

  1. Boost executive decision making efficiency and increase market awareness
  2. Save time with consultative and fast setup
  3. No compromises - based on 20+ years of market intelligence experience and global intelligence best practices
  4. Engage your intelligence network
  5. Automate your intelligence process
  6. Cost effective solution - focus your team resources on value-adding intelligence work

Key Topics Covered:

Main Features:

  1. Advanced dashboard functionality to highlight key information
  2. Intelligence distribution via alerts, feeds and newsletters
  3. Collaborative features such as commenting, sharing and rating
  4. Archived repository of intelligence with category tagging and advanced search functionalities
  5. Tools for efficient content input
  6. Available on Cloud, SharePoint and On Premise.
  7. Integrates seamlessly with other platforms

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d5bdj

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005349/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 01/06/2023 11:41 AM/DISC: 01/06/2023 11:42 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005349/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you