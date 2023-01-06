DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023--
The "Intelligence Plaza" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database is a complete market and competitive intelligence engine that is tailored to help companies manage their media, market and strategic intelligence at world class level. With 100% customised dashboard and near live tracking capability Intelligence Plaza helps automate companies' market and competitive intelligence efforts
Comparing with in-house systems, Intelligence Plaza is usually the least costly option. It not only saves companies a lot of time and effort in setup and maintenance, but also improves companies' productivity from researching their markets and competitors. Furthermore, 90% of users find Intelligence Plaza easy to use.
With Intelligence Plaza Market and Competitive intelligence is within reach anytime and anywhere: email alert system, easy-to-use web browser internet interfaces, mobile UI for accessing while on the road, push feeds, access through SharePoint and integration to other systems.
The Intelligence Plaza is a web-based market intelligence software that automates routines and organizes your information in one storage repository, while boosting sharing, delivery and availability of relevant information.
Benefits:
- Boost executive decision making efficiency and increase market awareness
- Save time with consultative and fast setup
- No compromises - based on 20+ years of market intelligence experience and global intelligence best practices
- Engage your intelligence network
- Automate your intelligence process
- Cost effective solution - focus your team resources on value-adding intelligence work
Key Topics Covered:
Main Features:
- Advanced dashboard functionality to highlight key information
- Intelligence distribution via alerts, feeds and newsletters
- Collaborative features such as commenting, sharing and rating
- Archived repository of intelligence with category tagging and advanced search functionalities
- Tools for efficient content input
- Available on Cloud, SharePoint and On Premise.
- Integrates seamlessly with other platforms
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d5bdj
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005349/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/06/2023 11:41 AM/DISC: 01/06/2023 11:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005349/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.