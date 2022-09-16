2023 Nissan Maxima pricing starts at $38,140

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
With generous V6 horsepower, eye-catching design and the peace of mind of standard safety technology, the 2023 Nissan Maxima is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) 1 of $38,140.
The 2023 Nissan Maxima blends visual appeal and an engaging driving experience with a range of technology that makes every drive more convenient and more connected. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maxima continues to earn awards, including the 2022 model receiving an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation (for the 2022 model) 2. More recently, U.S. News & World Report named Maxima to its annual Best Car for Teens awards in the category of $35,000 to $40,000.
Every Maxima features standard Nissan Safety Shield ® 3603, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional standard driver assistance technologies include Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
For 2023, all Maxima grades adopt Nissan’s new brand logo inside and out, and Maxima Platinum adds semi-aniline leather seating surfaces and illuminated kick plates.
Maxima is offered in three well-equipped grades – SV, SR and Platinum.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices 1 for the 2023 Nissan Maxima:
Maxima SV
$38,140
Maxima SR
$43,300
Maxima Platinum
$44,250
Specifications on all 2023 Nissan Maxima grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.
- MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095.
- For more information see www.iihs.org.
- Nissan Safety Shield technologies can't prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner's Manual for important safety information.
