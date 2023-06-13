DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2023--
The "2023 Valuation Survey Report Benchmarking Package - with Excel working file" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Package combines the traditional valuation report, as well as a comprehensive Excel-based tool for firm leaders to make real-time decisions that can impact firm value.
The 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Package includes:
- 2023 Valuation Survey of AEC Firms Survey - Digital PDF
- 2023 Valuation Benchmarking Tool - Excel working file
Use the data to:
- Get a market-based value of your firm with only a few data points
- Compare your firm's value ratios to other firms
- Understand how specific financial line items impact your firm's value
- Gain a frame of reference for conversations regarding your firm's value
Details
The 2023 Valuation Survey Report of AEC Firms:
- This report was compiled with data gathered from AEC industry firms that have used an internal formula for valuation, have been merged or acquired, or have been appraised by an independent valuation consultant.
- The analyst uses the above data to calculate six different value ratios for each firm. These ratios can be compared by firm size, type, region, the reason for valuation, and more.
- Hundreds of case studies can be used to make reliable comparisons of value between your firm and others in the industry.
- See how growth rate, staff size, firm age, and other factors affect firm value.
- Chapter on valuation practices and ways to enhance value for design and environmental consulting firms.
