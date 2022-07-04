DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "21 CFR Part 11, FDA's Guidance for Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This webinar is intended for those involved in planning, execution and support of computer system validation activities, working in the FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics, tobacco and tobacco-related products (e-liquids, e-cigarettes, pouch tobacco, cigars, etc.).
Functions that are applicable include research and development, manufacturing, Quality Control, distribution, clinical testing and management, sample labeling, adverse events management and post-marketing surveillance.
This webinar will help you understand in detail the application of FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 guidance on electronic records/electronic signatures (ER/ES) for computer systems subject to FDA regulations. This is critical in order to develop the appropriate validation strategy and achieve the thoroughness required to prove that a system does what it purports to do.
It also ensures that a system is maintained in a validated state throughout its entire life cycle, from conception through retirement. ER/ES capability can vary, and the approach should be based on the specific case and the risk of failing to meet the guidance associated with it.
FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 was enacted in the late 1990s and implementation success across the pharmaceutical and other regulated industries has been mixed. There are very specific limitations that arise when using ER/ES capability, such as the elimination of print capability to prevent users from making decisions based on a paper record as opposed to the electronic record.
It also requires very specific identification of users that ensures the person signing the record is the same person whose credentials are being entered and verified by the system. Rules for changing passwords must be rigorously adhered to and the passwords must be kept secure.
It is also critical that the system specify the exact meaning of the signature. It may be that the person conducted the work, recorded the result, reviewed the result, or approved the result. A person may simply be attesting to the fact that they reviewed the work and the signatures, and there was appropriate segregation of duties (i.e., the person recording the result is not the same as either the person reviewing or the person giving final approval).
A company must have specific policies and procedures in place that explicitly state responsibilities and provide guidance for implementing and using ER/ES capability. These must clarify the 21 CFR Part 11 regulation and provide insight as to the way the company interprets their responsibility for meeting it. As FDA continues to evolve and change due to the many factors that influence the regulatory environment, companies must be able to adapt.
New technologies will continue to emerge that will change the way companies do business. While many of these are intended to streamline operations, reducing time and resources, some unintentionally result in added layers of oversight that encumber a computer system validation program and require more time and resources, making the technology unattractive from a cost-benefit perspective.
Who will benefit from this webinar include:
- Information Technology Analysts
- Information Technology Developers and Testers
- QC/QA Managers and Analysts
- Analytical Chemists
- Compliance and Audit Managers
- Laboratory Managers
- Automation Analysts
- Manufacturing Specialists and Managers
- Supply Chain Specialists and Managers
- Regulatory Affairs Specialists
- Regulatory Submissions Specialists
- Risk Management Professionals
- Clinical Data Analysts
- Clinical Data Managers
- Clinical Trial Sponsors
- Computer System Validation Specialists
- GMP Training Specialists
- Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts
- Business System/Application Testers
- Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance
- Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance
Key Topics Covered:
- Computer System Validation (CSV)
- System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Methodology
- Good "Variable" Practice (GxP) (Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), Good Clinical Practice (GCP))
- Data Integrity (DI)
- Validation Strategy, Planning and Execution
- System Risk Assessment
- GAMP 5 "V" Model and Software Categorization
- 21 CFR Part 11, FDA's Guidance on Electronic Records/Electronic Signatures (ER/ES)
- Security, Access, Change Control and Audit Trail
- Criteria required to ensure data is created and maintained with integrity through its life cycle
- Policies and Procedures to support CSV and DI assurance
- Training and Organizational Change Management
- Current FDA Trends in Compliance and Enforcement
- Industry Best Practices and Common Pitfalls
- Q&A
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci4f0o
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005129/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FDA HEALTH OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/04/2022 05:36 AM/DISC: 07/04/2022 05:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005129/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.