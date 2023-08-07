25th Anniversary V Foundation Wine Celebration Raises Record – Breaking $21 Million

NAPA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced the 25th Anniversary V Foundation Wine Celebration, held August 3 - 6, 2023, raised a record-breaking $21 million in the Napa Valley, with 100% of proceeds supporting novel ideas and breakthroughs in cancer research. The goal of exceeding $150 million raised by year 25 was surpassed with a total fundraising effort of $158 million.
Event co-chair Amy Marks Dornbusch and the V Foundation Wine Celebration board of directors cheer the record $21 Million raised. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, former Head Coach of Duke University Men’s Basketball and V Foundation Board Member, the 25th Anniversary Wine Celebration entertained and educated over 600 guests in the heart of the Napa Valley. From Dinner with the Docs, to the Rock the V party, to the Answer for Cancer Symposium, Gala Dinner & Auction and more, the weekend events held true to Jim Valvano’s legacy to “Don’t Ever Give Up.
Dinner with the Docs was hosted by Craig and Kathryn Hall at HALL St. Helena and included Ethan Zohn, past winner of Survivor: Africa, a two-time cancer survivor, and entertainer Michael Cavanaugh, star of the Broadway musical Movin’ Out.,
The Vintner Grant Luncheon at Spottswoode Family Wine Estate was hosted by Lindy Novak and celebrated past Vintner honorees. Olympic Medalist, World Rowing Champion and breast cancer survivor Kate Johnson and New York Times bestselling author Suleika Jaouad gave a Master Class on ‘How to Thrive in the Wake of Life’s Unexpected Interruptions.’
Rock the V featured restaurateurs and chefs paired with wines from regional vintners, a barrel auction, and entertainment by Arkai, the award-winning electroacoustic duo and Eightlock Band, featuring GRAMMY Award® winning Gallant.
The Answer for Cancer Symposium, featured advances in cancer research by V Grantees and was followed by the Music as Healing Luncheon, moderated by Amy Marks Dornbusch, co-chair of the Wine Celebration and Project: Music Heals Us founder and Juilliard violist Molly Carr with entertainment by two-time GRAMMY® winning Time for Three and speaker, educator & opera singer Indre Viskontas.
The Gala Dinner & Auction at Nickel & Nickel Winery, with dinner by Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning chef Michael Mina honored proprietress Beth Nickel with the inaugural V Foundation Wine Celebration Humanitarian Award for her dedication and support over the Wine Celebration’s 25-year history. V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson announced that the Wine Celebration’s annual cancer symposium will now be officially named the Krzyzewski Family Answer for Cancer Symposium.
The live auction’s top lot came in at $1million for an exclusive dinner with Coach K at Gargiulo Vineyards, and Jeff & Valerie Gargiulo, David & Kary Duncan of Silver Oak and Chuck & Anne McMinn of Vineyard 29. The fund-a-need brought the final auction total to over $21 million.
Currently holding 12 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, the V Foundation is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is also a GuideStar Platinum-rated charity.
The V Foundation distributes research grants for all types of cancer to the most promising scientists nationwide through a competitive process vetted by a Scientific Advisory Committee.
The 26th Annual V Foundation Wine Celebration will be held on August 1-4, 2024.
For more information about the 25th Anniversary Wine Celebration Weekend, or to make a donation, please visit winecelebration.org. For more information about the V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit jimmyv.org.
