2seventy bio, the planned oncology spin-off of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) announced today that it will host a series of investor events to share further detail on its research pipeline and strategy.

  • Session One: An Introduction to 2seventy’s Pipeline; focus on AML [DARIC33] and Next-Gen Multiple Myeloma Strategy
    • September 21, 2021, 11:00am-12:00pm ET
  • Session Two: Focus on bNHL [bbT369] and Solid Tumor Strategy
    • September 22, 2021, 1:00-2:00pm ET

To access the live webcasts and dial-in information for 2seventy bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

