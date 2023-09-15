SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were found dead inside an Arden Arcade apartment complex Friday afternoon following reports of a shooting suspect being holed up inside a building with multiple people, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Pacific time Friday, sheriff’s officials received a 911 call reporting a shooting inside one of the apartments at the Eleven Hundred apartment complex in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue, just north of Northrop Avenue.
Deputies responded to reported shooting and learned there might be up to three people inside the apartment, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Sheriff’s officials initially reported that the suspected shooter may have been holding a woman against her will in a possible hostage situation. Gandhi said some of the surrounding apartments were evacuated for about an hour.
A sheriff’s SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene but were unable to make any contact with the suspect. Gandhi said the SWAT team breached the apartment’s front door and found the three dead people inside.
He said the three people found dead were all adults, but he could not immediately say whether they were male or female.
The sheriff’s spokesman also declined to confirm that all three died from gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators were still at the scene as of late afternoon, and Gandhi said the Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it becomes available.
It was unclear if the three people lived in the apartment complex.
Kelly Whitcomb lives in the apartment complex across from where Friday’s incident occurred. She said she remembers hearing at least one gunshot. She said she watched SWAT team members break down a wooden front patio fence to gain better access to get inside the apartment.
Whitcomb, who has lived there since 2015, said she knew a couple who live there but couldn’t remember their names. She said there’s been violence at the apartment complex before, but it’s been fairly calm there for at least the past two years.
“Absolute tragedy. The why is what I don’t know,” Whitcomb said. “It’s kind of like a gut punch ... I just wish things like this wouldn’t happen.”
©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
