Today, 3 Doors Down releases the 20th-anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of their legendary sophomore album, Away From The Sun.
3 Doors Down Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Away From The Sun With a Deluxe Digital Release - Available Now (Graphic: Business Wire)
Filled with timeless hits and heart-pounding energy that defined an era, Away From The Sun features chart-toppers “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” Remastered from 24-bit sources by the renowned Dave Donnelly, the iconic album’s original twelve tracks of powerful melodies and emotive lyrics have been revitalized to capture the essence of the band’s groundbreaking sound. The deluxe version also includes ten bonus tracks, including unearthed treasures like “Pop Song” and “Living A Lie,” both making their long-awaited digital debut, as well as the hidden gems “When I’m Gone (Live – Early Version)” and “Here Without You (demo),” which was recorded at a house in Mobile, AL in the early stages of the album’s creation. Rounding out the bonus material are three previously unreleased studio recordings, including “Long Day,”“Something In My Mind,” and a striking Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of “That Smell,” plus three tracks produced by Rush’s Alex Lifeson during the original recording sessions: “Dangerous Game,” “Wasted Me,” and “Dead Love.” A 1LP Limited-Edition Color Vinyl of the original album will also be available on November 10. Preorder the LP or Listen to the Digital Deluxe Edition of Away From The SunHERE.
In celebration of the deluxe edition, a brand new video for “Pop Song” is available now. The fresh visuals take viewers on tour with the band on the 2023 “Away From The Sun” Tour, featuring high-quality concert footage and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage. Watch the “Pop Song” video HERE on the 3 Doors Down Official YouTube Channel.
“I have always loved ‘Pop Song,’” Brad Arnold reflects. “I remember writing it in a little house we rented in Mobile, AL, during the writing process for Away From The Sun, our first album as a ‘professional band’ after all the success The Better Life brought us. We are having a blast opening our shows with “Pop Song” this summer and seeing the audience react to it the way they have. We are so excited to share it with the world and to invite our fans to get a glimpse of what it’s like ‘backstage’ on tour with us through the lens of our new video.”
AWAY FROM THE SUN – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST
1.
When I’m Gone
2.
Away From The Sun
3.
The Road I’m On
4.
Ticket To Heaven
5.
Running Out Of Days
6.
Here Without You
7.
I Feel You
8.
Dangerous Game
9.
Changes
10.
Going Down In Flames
11.
Sarah Yellin’
12.
This Time
13.
Long Day
14.
That Smell
15.
Something in My Mind
16.
Living A Lie
17.
Pop Song
18.
Dangerous Game
19.
Dead Love
20.
Wasted Me
21.
Here Without You *Demo Version
22.
When I’m Gone *Live – Early Version
AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUEST CANDLEBOX
**Not a Live Nation Date
08.11
Southaven, MS
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08.12**
Sedalia, MO
Missouri State Fair
08.16
Orange Beach, AL
The Wharf Amphitheater
08.18
Nashville, TN
Ascend Amphitheater
08.19
Atlanta, GA
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08.23
New Orleans, LA
Champions Square
08.25
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08.26
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater
08.30
Simpsonville, SC
CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
09.01
Charleston, SC
Credit One Stadium
09.02
Charlotte, NC
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09.06
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
09.08
North Little Rock, AR
Simmons Bank Arena
09.09
Brandon, MS
Brandon Amphitheater
09.13
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
09.15
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
09.16
Boca Raton, FL
Mizner Park Amphitheater
09.20
Austin, TX
Moody Amphitheater
09.22
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09.23
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10.21**
Cherokee, NC
Harrah’s Cherokee *18 th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert”
www.youtube.com/user/3DoorsDownVEVO
3 DOORS DOWN
Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including ”Songwriter of the Year.” Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit ”Kryptonite.” Away From The Sun has been certified five times platinum. In 2023, to celebrate the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band will play all the songs from the album and all their hits in Amphitheaters across the US.
