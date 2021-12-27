DALLAS — Three men were dead after a shooting inside a gas station in Garland, Texas, on Sunday evening, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 7:30 p.m. at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, near downtown Garland.
When they arrived, officers found three men dead inside the convenience store. A fourth man was also wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
The victims’ identities were not immediately released.
Police said that surveillance footage showed the gunman get out of a white Dodge pickup, open the doors of the store and fire a gun, striking the victims. The gunman then got in the passenger side of the truck and left, police said.
Police said the shooter was a man wearing a baseball cap, blue surgical mask and dark-colored athletic shorts. He was not wearing a shirt, police said.
A motive and details of what led to the shooting were still being investigated late Sunday, police said.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.