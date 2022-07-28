LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three deaths have been reported out of the Eastern Kentucky counties affected by severe flooding on Thursday.
One death has been confirmed in Perry County due to severe flash flooding that struck Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night. Gov. Andy Beshear said one death was confirmed to be an elderly woman, who Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said was 82.
Two deaths have been reported in neighboring Knott County, according to WYMT, who spoke with the Knott County Coroner. He told WYMT there are still multiple people still missing.
According to Combs, the victim, who has not yet been identified, drowned in the Coneva community of Perry County. The death was reported around 10:48 a.m. She had left her house trying to get to higher ground.
She went missing around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday morning and was discovered around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday, said Combs. Combs said other people are unaccounted for.
Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are on the scene with the Perry County Coroner to investigate and remove the individual from the water.
With rain continuing to come down, the sheriff said “conditions are horrendous” to help rescue those who need help.
“We are having a very difficult time getting to people,” Engle said. “Roads are blocked by trees, washed away completely or covered with water. It is now physically impossible to get to some people.”
Engle said assisting agencies such as volunteer fire departments are also having a hard time getting to those needing rescue.
Engle said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will be handling investigations into fatalities.
Thursday morning, Beshear declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding. Counties that have declared local emergencies include Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher and Pike.
Beshear stated his administration expected loss of life to occur because of the flooding.
“What we’re going to see coming out of this is massive property damage. We expect the loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes,” he said. “This is going to be yet another event that’s going to take not months, but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover from.”
———
©2022 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
