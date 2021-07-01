North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.