Three women and a man were shot to death Sunday evening in the Kern County, California, community of Mojave, according to authorities.
Detectives were on the scene early Monday morning where the shooting took place in the western Mojave Desert about 50 miles east of Bakersfield, officials said.
Investigators did not provide any information about a suspect but said there is no immediate threat to the community, said Lori Meza, public information officer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, Meza said. Deputies found the four victims inside an RV residence.
“When deputies arrived, they located four adults suffering from gunshot wounds,” Meza said. “Three were declared deceased at the scene and the fourth victim was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.”
A man and two women died at the scene, according to authorities. The victims’ identities were not released pending notification to the next of kin.
Earlier reports from local news outlets identified the victims as men, but that information changed later Monday.
Investigators did not find any weapons at the scene. They have determined what caliber of bullet was used in the shooting, Meza said, but officials are not releasing that information at this time.
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
