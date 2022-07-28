KINGSTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
340Best, a 340B Program partner offering third-party administration and audit and consulting services, today announced its new Referrals+™ Program to provide an enhanced level of comprehensive services for its clients.
The 340Best Referrals+ Program has been successfully deployed by a select group of clients and is designed to identify referral opportunities and uncover savings that are often missed in regular pharmacy reports. The Program can be seamlessly integrated into any current client program to help Covered Entities save time and money by increasing employee efficiency through a proven system to maximize referrals.
“We designed the Referrals+ Program based on our clients’ requests to address the labor-intensive challenges of maintaining 340B Program compliance. The result has been increased levels of compliance, savings and efficiency,” said Anula Courtis, CEO and Founder, 340Best. “As a trusted partner in the 340B space, our goal is to help our clients achieve peace of mind and ongoing compliance.”
Additionally, the Referrals+ Program provides 340Best expert support to help close the documentation loop, including care note requests, referral document management, HRSA audit readiness, allowing our clients’ teams to focus on day-to-day responsibilities.
To learn more about 340Best’s Referrals+ program, visit our website at www.340best.com or contact us to schedule an informational session.
About 340Best
340Best offers Third-Party Administration and Audit & Consulting Services for 340B program participants. Our comprehensive TPA services support Contract Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy, and Multiple Inventory programs. Pairing our state-of-the-art technology with proactive support delivered by expert 340B advisors, we are setting a new standard for working with Covered Entities. 340Best has quickly become a trusted partner in the 340B space, working with clients to help capture every compliant claim, maximize savings, and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.340Best.com.
