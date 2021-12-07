DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
The "Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global checkpoint inhibitors market.
The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $15.29 billion in 2020 to $18.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- PfizerIncyte Corporation
- Novartis AG
- NewLink Genetics Corporation
- Seattle Genetics
- Celldex Therapeutics
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Innate Pharma S.A.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
- Juno Therapeutics
- Kite Pharma
- Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.)
- Fortress Biotech
- ArGEN-X
- MacroGenics
- CureTech
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Sanofi
The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of the immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer. A checkpoint inhibitor is a drug that blocks proteins that stop the body's immune system from killing the cancer cells. One type of cell in the immune system that fights the cancer cells are T-cells.
T cells have proteins on them that turn on immune response and other proteins that turn it off. These are called checkpoints. Some checkpoints help T-cells to become active while others help T-cells to switch off. When cancer cells produce high levels of proteins, the switch off checkpoints restrict the immune responses from being strong and sometimes even stops the T-cells from killing the cancer cells. When the checkpoints are blocked by the checkpoint inhibitor from binding with its partner proteins, this allows the T-cells to kill the cancer cells.
The checkpoint inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by drug into PD-1 inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, CTLA-4, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, others, and by application into lung cancer, renal cancer, blood cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, others.
The high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low-average life expectancy. For instance, the cost for a course of intravenous checkpoint inhibitor therapy is around $150,000 to $250,000, which is very expensive, especially for countries without public insurance. Therefore, the high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market.
Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitor market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. Most of the patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap.
The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
