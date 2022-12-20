DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
The "3D Printing in Eyewear Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Market Insights
Mass Customization and Personalized Eyewear to Drive the Market
3D printing in eyewear is gaining traction with increased adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) across various industry verticals. New trend of tailor-made eyewear that are comfortable to customer needs is expected to boom the market size in coming decade. 3D printing technology can be used to manufacture complex shapes that cannot be produced with conventional manufacturing technologies. These factors are expected to drive the market in near future.
On the other hand, the global "3D printing in eyewear market" is expected to be obstructed by several factors which is holding back its adoption. Current AM technologies produce rough and porous surface finish as compared to conventional production technology. Applying finishing process also increases production cost, thereby affecting the adoption at higher level. For bulk manufacturing of 3D eyewear, current AM technologies are not suitable and require further research and advancement. Moreover, only nylon is identified as an ideal material for final part production. Alternative materials are not widely implemented and requires deep research and testing for using it for final part production. In spite of all these hindrances, the market is poised to grow beyond US$ 4.74 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.42% from 2022 to 2030.
Material Type Analysis
Nylon-12 Emerge as the Best Material for 3D Printing in Eyewear
Nylon-12 is abrasion resistant, tough and possesses great strength and durability. These properties make nylon-12 an ideal choice for 3D printing of an eyewear. In addition, nylon can be reinforced with carbon-fibre or glass-fibre, for manufacturing lighter parts with excellent mechanical properties. Also, the final product gives good surface finish ultimately requiring less post-processing. In all, nylon-12 is expected to keep its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, companies are investing in R&D for developing new materials that are superior than nylon-12.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is already a major parent market for eyewear and growing at the rate of approximately 14% annually. With the advent of 3D printing in eyewear, the region is expected to show similar growth during the forecast period. Large number of millennial population and their changing fashion trends will be the major driver for the market. Additionally, the region is also home to large number of ageing population. By 2030, some 60% of the total population aged over 65 will live in Asia. As the elderlies have high demand for glasses, it is expected to further drive the market growth. It is estimated that, the region will capture over 30% share of global 3D printing in eyewear market by 2030.
New Technological Development is keeping the Market Competitive
The overall 3D printing in eyewear market is fragmented and market players are focusing on partnership and improving capital investment to bolster their market position. For instance, in June 2021, Carbon, Inc. announced that it has raised over US$ 260 Mn from Madrone Capital Partners and Baillie Gifford. With this fresh capital, the company aims to expand its R&D efforts and to grow in Asia and Europe. Further, in May 2021, EnvisionTEC, Inc. and Henkel partnered to further drive the adoption of 3D printed parts from prototyping to final product.
Key Industry Development:
- In June 2021, Carbon, Inc. announced that it has raised over US$ 260 million from Madrone Capital Partners and Baillie Gifford. With this fresh capital, the company wants to expand its R&D efforts and to grow in Asia and Europe.
- In May 2021, EnvisionTEC, Inc. and Henkel partnered to further drive the adoption of 3D printed parts from prototyping to final product.
Market Segmentation
Product
- Sunglasses/Goggles
- Spectacles (Frames & Lenses)
- Others (AR/VR Visors, Sports Visors, etc.)
Technology
- Polymer Powder Bed Fusion
- Material Jetting
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Filament Extrusion
Material
- Nylon-12
- Titanium
- Others (Alumide, Photo-polymer, etc.)
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of 3D Printing in Eyewear market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 3D Printing in Eyewear market?
- Which is the largest regional market for 3D Printing in Eyewear market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving 3D Printing in Eyewear market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the 3D Printing in Eyewear market worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Competitive Analysis
4. 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
5. 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6. 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7. 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: By Material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8. North America 3D Printing in Eyewear Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
9. UK and European Union 3D Printing in Eyewear Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
10. Asia Pacific 3D Printing in Eyewear Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
11. Latin America 3D Printing in Eyewear Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
12. Middle East and Africa 3D Printing in Eyewear Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
13. Company Profile
Companies Mentioned
- Carbon Inc.
- EnvisionTEC Inc.
- Luxexcel Group
- Netlook Inc.
- MONOQOOL
- Protos Eyewear
- Boulton Eyewear
- JINS Eyewear US Inc.
- Materialise
- LUXOTTICA GROUP
