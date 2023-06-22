FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. The 3M chemical company announced Thursday, June, 22, 2023 a $10.3 billion settlement with U.S. water utilities and agencies over PFAS pollution that will allow them to test and treat drinking water contaminated with these “forever chemicals.