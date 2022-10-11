CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
3Q/DEPT, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, has been named one of Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers and one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Top 100 Places to Work. The awards recognize 3Q/DEPT’s deeply-rooted commitment to building a flexible, supportive, and inclusive workplace that empowers employees and gives them the tools they need to succeed - both personally and professionally.
Among large companies, 3Q/DEPT was ranked by Quartz as the #1 company for remote workers. 3Q/DEPT’s industry-leading remote work policy lets employees choose whether they work from home or at an office, while providing them with a wide range of perks, such as unlimited paid time off, parental support, student loan subsidies, pet insurance, and more. The company, which is headquartered in downtown Chicago, was also ranked the #2 largeemployerin all of Chicagoland.
“The results of both of these awards programs reflect what our employees already know - that 3Q/DEPT is one of the best places to work,” said Rob Murray, CEO of 3Q/DEPT. “We’re incredibly proud of the workplace and internal culture we’ve built together. And by fostering such a positive, supportive environment, our employees can come to work and focus on driving incredible results for our clients.”
For both recognition programs, the results are based on an extensive review of each employer’s benefits, practices, and policies, as well as employee responses to surveys conducted by the Best Companies Group.
Anyone interested in joining the 3Q/DEPT team is encouraged to explore its current job openings, which are available at https://3qdigital.com/careers/.
About 3Q/DEPT: 3Q/DEPT, formerly 3Q Digital, is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q/DEPT has ranked in Ad Age’s Best Places to Work list in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Inc.com’s Best Places to Work list in 2020 and 2021, and was ranked #1 in Quartz’s 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers.
